“Sports Tech Is Booming” — How St. Louis is Getting in the Game

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The sports technology industry is “booming” and St. Louis is right the middle of the action thanks to an investment and accelerator program specifically for sports-related start-ups.

It’s called Stadia Ventures and is based in St. Louis.

Co-founder Art Chou and Mike Peck, of Stadia portfolio company BodiTrak, joined KMOX’s Michael Calhoun and Travis Sheridan on this weekend’s episode of Nothing Impossible.

Peck explained what BodiTrak does: “We are a sports technology company that focuses on the interaction between the athlete and the ground.” Most of their early customers are golfers.

BodiTrak was founded in Winnipeg.

Chou added a few more examples of tech that Stadia is investing in.

“Nix is a wearable, disposable hydration sensor that you wear essentially like a band-aid that has a little gas gauge on it that tells you what your hydration levels are,” he said. “It tells you when you need to drink, what you need to drink and how much you need to drink.”

He says it’s real-time hydration information that endurance athletes, for instance, are finding helpful.

Later this month, Stadia Ventures will bring in finalists for the upcoming spring class for a ‘Shark Tank’-like event. They’ll pitch their concepts to judges, including execs from Under Armour, Sony Japan, some sports leagues, and teams like the Bulls, Indians, Saints, Lightning.

“Stadia is creating a powerful program to fuel activity in the sports entrepreneurial marketplace,” said Chris Zimmerman, president of the St. Louis Blues. “Great resources, advisors and a passion for innovation makes the Stadia program an invaluable launch pad for emerging concepts.”

Those ten finalists were chosen out of a field of 200 applicants. Only five will get to go through the boot camp and get an investment.

Chou was asked why big sports industry executives and major league front office staff are interested in these start-ups.

“Basically, they all want to see innovation,” Chou responded.

He added: “They want to see what the early deal flow is and the best way to look at new innovation is to look at the start-ups.”

Stadia Ventures announced last week it is moving its headquarters from T-Rex downtown to CIC@4240 in the Cortex Innovation District, but still plans to hold events at T-Rex.

