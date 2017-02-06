Tom Brady Called His Shot in a Commercial With a 5th Super Bowl Ring

The above commercial, starring Tom Brady, was released by a Boston-area company just moments after the New England Patriots won its fifth Super Bowl with Brady as quarter back.
The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter to push Super Bowl 51 into overtime, then scored on its first possession to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday night.
Brady, winning Super Bowl MVP for a record fourth-time, finished 43 for 62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards, also a record, and two touchdowns. He has now won more Super Bowls than any quarter back in NFL history.
Apparently, he called yesterday’s win, which gave him a fifth Super Bowl ring, in this commercial which was likely produced before the 2016 season even began.
And his quote at the end ‘Roger that.’ It is clearly a shot at the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who suspended Brady for four games at the start of the season for the Deflategate investigations.
There was an original version on the commercial, released last October.
