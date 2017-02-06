Two St. Louis Firefighters Injured While Battling House Fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two St. Louis firefighters were injured when they got caught in a “flash over” battling a house fire on Clayton Road right off I-64 Monday morning.
Captain Garon Mosby tells KMOX they were trying to get to the flames in the attic on the third floor.
“The room instantly became fully involved in fire. There was an enormous amount of heat,” Mosby says. “A very dangerous time for firefighters to be caught in a room like that.”
Both were taken to a hospital with what Mosby describes as serious, but not life threatening injures. One of the firefighters suffered burns. The home’s resident and two dogs escaped safely.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
