Washington University Among Schools that Send Letter to President Trump on Executive Order

ST. LOUIS – (KMOX) – Washington University is one of 48 higher education institutions nationwide that is speaking against President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration.
The 48 institutions have sent a letter to President Trump, telling him the order threatens higher education.
Washington University Chancellor Mark Wrighton appeared on CNN Saturday and said his school is fortunate to be able to work with some of the finest students and faculty who have been recruited from other Countries. Wrighton said “our research university enterprise is world class, the executive order issued by the President undermines our effort to strengthen our ties internally and undermines out effort to build collaborations that are going to contribute to a stronger, more virbant U.S. economy.”
Wrighton said it’s very important that Washington University and other learning institutions draw students from all parts of the world, he calls it important for American Education.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)