Angry Outburst During St. Louis Co. Council Meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – Fallout from last week’s decision to vote down new member Rochelle Walton-Gray’s substitute bill concerning the future of the deteriorating Jamestown Mall site drove much of the discussion during Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting.

With more than a dozen people signed up to speak, the public comment portion of the meeting ran nearly an hour and focused almost exclusively on Jamestown Mall.

Many were still angry with Walton-Gray’s attempt to have control of the process from the Land Clearance and Reclamation Authority (LCRA) turned over to the Council itself – despite the fact her measure was voted down during the Jan. 31st meeting by a 5-2 count.

“I think it’s time for you to get off your power trip and start doing the job that you were elected to do, which is to represent the best interests of your constituents,” said Greg Porter, Chair of the North St. Louis County Problem Solving Committee. “And one of those interests just happens to be the blighting and redevelopment of Jamestown Mall.”

But Walton-Gray had plenty of supporters in the audience who felt her measure was unfairly shot down by the Council.

“I think as County Council members, and as a whole, you guys need to look at what she did,” said 4th District resident Kenneth McClendon. “We asked her to represent us — we elected her.”

Then Walton Gray’s father, former state lawmaker Elbert Walton, stepped to the podium with plenty of harsh words for Council members.

“You’re not going to fool with my daughter!” said Walton-Gray, who also accused Council members of ‘disrespecting’ her. “We were appalled that you – all five of the white members of the Council – voted against her bill. Why? It doesn’t make a lick of sense!”

When asked about a perceived “schism” developing between himself and Walton-Gray, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger – who last week said the weeks of wrangling over her measure had sent the process back to “square one” – denied that any such divide exists.

“I mean, I don’t have a schism,” Stenger insisted. “I’m going to continue to conduct myself as the St. Louis County Executive. I was elected by the people of St. Louis County to do a job and I’m going to continue to do it.”

He added that lines of communication between himself and Walton-Gray remain open.

“I’ve been meeting with her, talking with her face to face,” according to Stenger. “Her input, as I told her, was very important throughout the entire process.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)