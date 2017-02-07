Burning Body Found By St. Charles Police Remains Mystery

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – St. Charles County Police Department is trying to identify the person whose body was found near a burn pile at 4:30 p.m., Monday.
The remains were found by a County Police officer, in a field off North Highway 94, near Blase Station Road. The officer was was investigating a call for a fire.
The body had been burned. There’s no indication yet how long it had been there.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death. It’s currently listed as suspicious.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call the St. Charles County Police Tips Hotilne at 636-949-3002.
KMOX will update this story as more information becomes available.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)