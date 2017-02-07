GoFundMe Donations for Soulard Shooting Victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for one of the victims shot early Monday morning in Soulard.
Rain,26, is a professional dancer and was critically injured while sitting in a car at 7th and Sydney. She was with a St. Louis Fire Captain who was off duty and seriously hurt.
He has been released from the hospital.
Both Rain and the Captain were shot several times after a gunman walked up and opened fire.
There are no known suspects at this time. St. Louis Police have not released any other information.
