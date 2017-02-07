Human Skull Found Near Historic Cemetary

February 7, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Franklin county, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Highway Patrol, MO., Roberstville State Park, Robertsville, Shiloh Cemetary

ROBERTSVILLE, MO (KMOX) A joint investigation is underway into the discovery of a human skull in Robertsville State Park.

The Department of Natural Resources is assisting the Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff after a hunter found the skull, a short distance from Shiloh Cemetary, which dates back to 18-89 and is still used today.

A grid search is underway looking for other evidence or remains.

