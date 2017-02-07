IndyCar Announces Change For Gateway Race

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With anticipation building for the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series coming to the St. Louis area this summer is word of the circuit tweaking its normal schedule for that race weekend.
Sanctioning body INDYCAR announced on its website Monday that qualifying at the Gateway Motorsports Park oval track in Madison, Ill. will be held on the same day, August 26th, as that Saturday night race.
The Friday, August 25th schedule will feature a pair of practice sessions, the latter falling within a similar evening time slot as the race.
INDYCAR officials say the modification provides fans more on-track action on race day.
The circuit will be doing the same thing on the late April race weekend at the Phoenix oval track.
