Jason Kander Launches “Let America Vote”

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s former Secretary of State has formed a new organization, “Let America Vote”.

Kander tells KMOX, it’s necessary because voter suppression is becoming a problem in America. Kander, a War veteran was asked, about President Trump’s assertion that three to five million people voted illegally.

Kander says “I’m sure that President Trump is not going to like Let America Vote, I’m sure that he’s not going to be volunteering for Let America Vote, I’m sure he’ll be very opposed to what we’re doing because he doesn’t want to let a big group of Americans vote.” “But, we’re not going to just sit back and take it, we’re not just gonna sit back and say well this is hard, so, uh, we can’t do anything about it.” “We’ve put together an advisory board of some of the best people on this issue in the Country, Martin Luther King III.”

Also on that board, Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards. Kander says his group will immediately go to areas where voter suppression is suspected.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)