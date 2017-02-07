Kaldi’s Coffee Comes to Citygarden

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Soon you can stroll through Citygarden in downtown St. Louis and grab a cup of coffee.
The restaurant space formerly occupied by Death in the Afternoon will soon be occupied by Kaldi’s Coffee.
In a statement, Kaldi’s Frank McGinty said their hope is to catch the morning and lunch crowds downtown and use the facility as a test kitchen to introduce new food and drink items that will then roll out at other Kaldi’s cafes.
The Kaldi’s Citygarden location will also offer a brunch menu, beer and cocktails.
