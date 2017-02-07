Missouri Groups Seek Right-to-Work Referendum

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Organizers are already trying to get rid of Right-to-Work in Missouri – several months before it takes effect.

Missouri’s AFL-CIO and NAACP will be busy over the next few months – trying to get enough signatures to put a referendum on the ballot in November 2018. They need 140,000 signatures by August 28th to ask, “Should Missouri be a Right-to-Work state?” on the ballot.

Missouri NAACP President, Rod Chapel, says working people – not politicians – should be able to vote on an issue that directly affects them.

“Do you want to ensure that your wages don’t become stagnant or start going down?” Chapel says. “Do you want to make sure jobs actually come to Missouri?”

Chapel adds that he believes asking citizens what they actually want, instead of deciding for them, is the best way.

Petitioners hope a successful petition drive will delay implementation until after voters head to the polls.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook