NCADA Super Bowl Ads Get Positive Response Despite Dark Message

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the darkest ads from the Super Bowl is getting a positive response.

Ads from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse tell stories of loss to overdose, even showing the bodies of dead teens.

The PSAs show viewers the reality of opioid abuse and how easy it is to find a supply of pills in many medicine cabinets.

Brandon Costerison with the NCADA says he knows it’s heavy material, but there’s no better way to reach people from all walks of life than by placing an ad during the Super Bowl.

“There’s no other opportunity to reach this large, this diverse of a crowd in just one advertisement,” he says.

Costerison says despite the dark nature of the content, reactions on Facebook and other social media have been overwhelmingly positive.

His group has already heard from many people who say the ads spurred them to talk to their children about painkiller abuse.

“A lot of people have told us that it really encouraged them to have a conversation with their kids about prescription medication safety, as well as reevaluating what’s in their medicine cabinets,” Costerison says.

