New Teen E-Cigarette Trend ‘Dripping’ Raises Health Concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Health officials are concerned about a new trend among teenagers involving electronic cigarettes.
It’s called “dripping,” and it’s a vaping method that involves placing drops of e-liquid directly onto the exposed heating coil of the electronic cigarette, and immediately inhaling the intense cloud of vapor produced.
Users say it makes the flavors taste better and gives a more intense hit, but experts fear it could also expose users to increased levels of toxins and carcinogens.
A survey of teen e-cigarette users found one in four has tried dripping.
