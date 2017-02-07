New Teen E-Cigarette Trend ‘Dripping’ Raises Health Concerns

February 7, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: dripping, E-Cigarettes, ecigs, teens

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Health officials are concerned about a new trend among teenagers involving electronic cigarettes.

It’s called “dripping,” and it’s a vaping method that involves placing drops of e-liquid directly onto the exposed heating coil of the electronic cigarette, and immediately inhaling the intense cloud of vapor produced.

Users say it makes the flavors taste better and gives a more intense hit, but experts fear it could also expose users to increased levels of toxins and carcinogens.

A survey of teen e-cigarette users found one in four has tried dripping.

