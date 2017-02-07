Overnight America Interviews: February 7th, 2016 – Rob Ross, Michael Burgi

In my Day we didn’t have kids on their cell phones in class. To be fair kids didn’t even have cell phones it was a beeper. Wait, it wasn’t that either. We were passing notes on folded sheets of paper and darn it if your teacher caught you and made you read it out loud. So much changes so fast when we think of pop culture; do you remember the rap battles on the street corner? How about when we all thought mixing pop rocks and soda would make your stomach explode. Do you remember slouch socks with high heels? I do and so does my friend Rob Ross from PopDose.com. Which is why we look to him to help keep us on top of the latest trends in Pop Culture each week on the show. This week Rob talks about new music, trends on TV, and more.

Hate ’em or love ’em, the super bowl commercials came and went. This morning we sat down with Michael Burgi from Adweek to see how the ads ranked in viewership.