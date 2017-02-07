St. Charles, Mo. Highway Patrol Cars Collide, Suspect Escapes

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – Squad cars from two agencies are damaged after a St. Charles police officer’s car struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol car during a pursuit.
The accident happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70. The two officers involved in the wreck were uninjured, but both cars were towed from the scene.
St. Charles police say the trooper was pursuing a vehicle when the St. Charles officer joined the pursuit. A short time later, the St. Charles car struck the rear of the Highway Patrol car.
The driver being pursued got away.
