St. Charles, Mo. Highway Patrol Cars Collide, Suspect Escapes

February 7, 2017 7:39 AM
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – Squad cars from two agencies are damaged after a St. Charles police officer’s car struck a Missouri State Highway Patrol car during a pursuit.

The accident happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70. The two officers involved in the wreck were uninjured, but both cars were towed from the scene.

St. Charles police say the trooper was pursuing a vehicle when the St. Charles officer joined the pursuit. A short time later, the St. Charles car struck the rear of the Highway Patrol car.

The driver being pursued got away.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

