Student of Achievement: Kyleen Brumit

February 7, 2017 9:36 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The KMOX Southeast Missouri State University Student of Achievement Program honors 30 outstanding high school students in the St. Louis community.

“You get a goal, and set it, and work for it,” says 2016 winner Kyleen Brumit of Hancock Place High School.

