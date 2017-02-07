Study: Immigration Stand Linked to Belief In Voter Fraud

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-A new study says that those who believe in widespread voter fraud, have negative feelings toward immigrants of color.
Two University of Missouri-St. Louis political scientists surveyed 1,000 Americans in 2014 and another 1,000 in 2015. They found that 30 percent of respondents believe voter fraud occurs “very frequently.” One of the researchers, David Kimball, says the number was especially high among those who have negative feelings toward immigrants.
“About 80 percent of them said they think voter fraud occurs frequently, whereas among the people with the most positive views toward immigrants, only about 20 percent of them thought voter fraud occurs frequently.”
To find out if race is an issue, Kimball says he and fellow researcher Adriano Udani asked those with negative views toward immigrants about people coming to the U.S. from Ireland, Mexico, China or Africa.
“People’s views toward Irish immigrants were unrelated to their beliefs about voter fraud. But, they’re views about immigrants of color, particularly Mexican immigrants, were strongly related to whether voter fraud happens frequently or not.”
Kimball says it’s disturbing that some people fall for easily disproved conspiracy theories, because of their partisan attachments. He points out that both sides are equally susceptible.
