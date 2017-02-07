WATCH: 3rd-Grader Surprised by Father Home Early from Deployment

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOX) – A third-grade student in the Fox-C School District got quite the surprise in class Monday.

Meramec Heights Elementary School principal Dustin Bain stopped in the Kelton Close’s classroom to ask students if they had watched the Super Bowl.

One boy didn’t raised his hand when Bain asked the class who had watched the football game with their dad.

“Amazing things happen in our classrooms every day. Sometimes, something extra special takes place. In this case, reuniting a student with his father – deployed in Iraq for over a year – made for an amazing day at Meramec Heights,” the Facebook post reads.

The video shows Kelton running and jumping into his father’s arms, Bryan Nerric.

Nerric had been deployed to Iraq for over a year.

The father can be heard saying, “you’re so tall” at his son’s growth.

