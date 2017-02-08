Dem. Chris Kennedy Launches Campaign To Be Next Illinois Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX) – The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy says he’s running for governor of Illinois next year.
Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy released a video announcement Wednesday.
Kennedy and his wife, Shelia, run Top Box Foods, a hunger-relief nonprofit they founded to deliver foods to underserved neighborhoods. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Kennedy managed the Merchandise Mart, one of the largest LEED-certified buildings in the world. He is now leading the real estate development in downtown Chicago known as Wolf Point.
Kennedy will run against incumbent Bruce Rauner.
Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar has announced she’s seeking the nomination, as well as billionaire J.B. Pritzker.
