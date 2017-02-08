Failed Senate Budget Votes Won’t Kill Compromise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The latest on a compromise budget plan in the Illinois Senate:

5:05 p.m.

Democrats and Republicans have exchanged heated words during floor votes on parts of a budget compromise.

But both sides said later Wednesday they’ll keep working.

The two sides have negotiated for weeks on a plan to break the deadlock over a state spending plan between lawmakers and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton put less-contentious parts of the plan to a vote. But Republicans argued they wanted agreement on all 13 bills in the package before votes.

At one point Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont accused Cullerton of a “breach of our agreement.” Crystal Lake Democratic Sen. Terry Link said Rauner was behind GOP “no” votes.

Both Radogno and Cullerton promised negotiations would continue.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

3 p.m.

The Illinois Senate’s attempt at kick-starting a compromise budget plan has fallen flat.

The Senate approved three of the four measures majority Democrats called for votes Wednesday. But they were approved with no Republican support. And the only contentious part a major overhaul to the state’s pension program failed.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago and Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont put together a 13-part plan they hoped would break a nearly two-year deadlock on a state budget. They pledged votes in January but couldn’t reach agreement.

Cullerton said Wednesday “it’s time to vote.” Radogno said she wants agreement on the whole package which includes an income-tax increase and changes to workers’ compensation before voting starts.

GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic legislative leaders have been unable to settle an annual budget plan since 2015.

2:20 p.m.

The Illinois Senate has approved small pieces of the far-reaching budget compromise plan it’s debated for six weeks. But whether the rest of the package gets a vote is questionable.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve plans to streamline government purchasing and to make it easier for voters to approve consolidating or eliminating superfluous local governments.

But there were no Republicans voting in favor of the measures. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton has said the plan to break a stalemate on a state budget must be approved with votes from both parties.

Republican Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont says the plan is part of a package that includes a tax increase and changes to the workers’ compensation program that are more difficult to settle. Those need more work and Radogno says the entire plan should be settled first.

10:30 a.m.

The Illinois Senate is back in session Wednesday trying to deliver a compromise budget plan.

The Senate’s Democratic president and Republican leader negotiated a plan they hoped would break a nearly two-year deadlock over a state spending plan.

They wanted to get Senate endorsement quickly in January as a statement that they were ready to end the feuding between the Democrats and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. But the Senate missed two January deadlines to vote and negotiations continue.

The plan increases the income tax to reduce a multibillion-dollar deficit, and includes a minimum-wage increase and revamps to school and pension funding. It also attempts to satisfy Rauner’s agenda with initiatives such as changes to the workers’ compensation system and a freeze on local property taxes.

