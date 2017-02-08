‘Her Mom Can’t Give Up On Her,’ Berkeley Woman Still Missing After 3 Months

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Regina Sykes no longer counts the days her daughter has been missing. Now, she counts the months.

Monica Elaine Sykes, 25, hasn’t been heard from since October 28, 2016. Regina Sykes has been posting video updates on Facebook about the search for her daughter. The videos have been viewed over 80,000 times.

“I still have hope that we will find her,” Regina Sykes says. “I’m not giving up hope, I’m her mother. Her mom can’t give up on her.”

She tells KMOX she’s unhappy with the way authorities have handled the situation. Especially, she says, the investigation into the Berkeley officer, who she says was the last person to see Monica alive.

She met with Berkeley Mayor Theodore Hoskins, Tuesday, and says the message she passed to him was to have a more transparent investigation.

KMOX has reached out to the acting Berkeley police chief and mayor, but have not heard back. And St. Louis County Police, who is assisting in the investigation, advise that a statement must come from Berkeley Police.

She believes someone knows something, and hopes they are haunted daily until they spill everything they know.

