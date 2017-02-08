Overnight America Interviews: February 8th, 2017 – Michael Bakich

Do you ever look up at the night sky and wonder what all those bright specks really are? Does the idea of spotting Mars in the sky excite you? Then you want to hear this interview. Each month we sit down with Astronomy Magazine’s Senior Editor Michael Bakich and learn about what you will see in the night sky. This month Michael talks about the upcoming Solar Eclipse, the recent meteorite crashing to earth, and how you can catch a glimpse at Jupiter.
Overnight America Interviews: February 8th, 2017 – Michael BakichFebruary 8, 2017 4:00 AM
