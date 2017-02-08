Police Begin Campaign for $80 Million in Sales Tax Revenue

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police officers begin to campaign for a sales tax increase to generate $80 million towards its annual budget, Wednesday.
Proposition P will appear on the April 4th ballot. It proposes a half-cent sales tax increase that would generate $80 million a year if approved. Approximately $46 million would go to St. Louis County police. The other $34 million would be divided among the other local law enforcement agencies.
County Executive Steve Stenger, Police Chief Jon Belmar and other law enforcement officials will start campaigning for this increase today at 10:15 a.m. They will be at the St. Louis County Police Communications Center on Hanna Road.
Both Stenger and Belmar will be on the Mark Reardon show today at 2:00 p.m.
