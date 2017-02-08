Police: Man Shot in the Head Found Next to Crashed Vehicle

February 8, 2017 9:18 AM
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Illinois (KMOX) – Police are searching for multiple suspects who fled from the scene of an accident, where a man was found with a gun shot wound to his head, Tuesday night.

Fairview Heights Police officers responded at 6:20 p.m., after a car crashed into a huge landscape rock at the Longacre Ponds Apartments. A witness told police, more than one subject fled from the scene of the crash on foot.

Arriving officers discovered an unresponsive 21-year-old man at the scene who had a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to a St. Louis hospital and is in grave condition.

A search of the area for the suspects was unsuccessful, police say. Fairview Heights detectives are conducting an investigation with the assistance of multiple surrounding agencies.

Anyone with information on the suspects in the case is asked to call the Fairview Heights Police at (618) 489-2100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

