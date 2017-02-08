‘Something Rotten’ Joyously Funny at The Fox – a Perfect Musical Comedy

We can all use some laughs and escapist fun these days, and nothing delivers all that and much more better than the musical “Something Rotten.” now playing at The Fox through February 19 in it’s first visit to St. Louis.

Photo courtesy of The Fox

Broadway headliner and Muny favorite Rob McClure stars as Nick Bolton, (he played the role on Broadway), half of a brother act with Nigel Bolton, his timid dreamer of a sibling, played by Josh Grisetti. It’s the Renaissance, a time known for people like Shakespeare, Bacon and Middleton. The Bolton’s represent the last rung on the ladder of theatrical success. Nick hates Shakespeare because he was once a failing member of Nick’s acting troupe, and he considers him a egotistical thief of other people’s material, which he was, according to this musical. Then Nick hires a soothsayer, the nephew of Nostradamus, no less, to see the future and give him the edge over Shakespeare and in the process, invents the first musical, called “Omelette.” Don’t worry too much about the particulars of the story. Just go along for the ride and strap in for the most laughs you ever experienced in one show.

Comic characters populate “Something Rotten” like a stage full of castoffs from Monty Python. Maggie Lakis plays Nick’s free-spirited wife, Bea. (Lakis and McClure are married in real life.) The puns and double-entendres fly through the show so fast you may miss a few. There are many pointed references to real Broadway musicals and its hilarious.

The musical numbers and choreography are fantastic. In just the 5th scene in Act I, there’s a legitimate show-stopping number called “The Musical” that literally brings the audience to its feet applauding. Don’t remember anything like that so early in a show.

You have to see it to believe it. And I hope you will.