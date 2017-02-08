St. James the Greater Wins: School Will Remain Open

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They’ll be celebrating tonight in Dogtown — parent Becky Bailey led an effort to fight plans by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to close the historic St. James the Greater Elementary School.
“We just received the exciting news from Archbishop Carlson regarding our school, and we have been told that we are going to be staying open,” Bailey says.
The Archdiocese confirms St. James will stay open at least through the next school year after an anonymous donor made a large contribution.
Meanwhile, Our Lady of Sorrows School in south St. Louis will still merge at St. Joan of Arc School on Hampton next fall.
