St. James the Greater Wins: School Will Remain Open

February 8, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Archdiocese of St. Louis, Dogtown, Our Lady of Sorrows, Our Lady of Sorrows School, St. James the Greater, St. James the Greater Elementary School, St. Joan of Arc, St. Joan of Arc School

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They’ll be celebrating tonight in Dogtown — parent Becky Bailey led an effort to fight plans by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to close the historic St. James the Greater Elementary School.

“We just received the exciting news from Archbishop Carlson regarding our school, and we have been told that we are going to be staying open,” Bailey says.

Crosswalk guards take their positions at St. James the Greater grade school in Dogtown (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

Crosswalk guards take their positions at St. James the Greater grade school in Dogtown (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

The Archdiocese confirms St. James will stay open at least through the next school year after an anonymous donor made a large contribution.

Related story: Irish Parish Faces Deadline to Save Grade School

Meanwhile, Our Lady of Sorrows School in south St. Louis will still merge at St. Joan of Arc School on Hampton next fall.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia