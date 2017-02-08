St. Louis County Leaders Introduce ‘Prop P’ for Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – The ‘P’ in ‘Proposition P’ stands for police. It’s a half-cent sales tax that, if you live in St. Louis County, could put more officers on your street:

Prop P on the April 4 ballot would raise $80 million for police, $46 million of that for St. Louis County and the rest for municipal police departments.

The campaign to get the proposition passed officially kicked off Wednesday.

#STL County leaders announce campaign for Prop P, proceeds of which would go toward police and public safety in county and munis. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/k90wFAgv6i — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) February 8, 2017

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says the half-cent sales tax is necessary to pay officers more, to hire more officers and to get the latest equipment.

“It’s absolutely critical, or I wouldn’t have done this at all,” Belmar says.

But Chesterfield leaders say it’s not fair; their shopping malls would generate $5 million a year from Prop P, but Chesterfield would only get just over $2 million of that to spend on its own police.

County Executive Steve Stenger’s response:

“Well I think what we all have to realize is that we’re part of a community, and we are part of a region,” he says. “Taxes are generated not just by residents of a particular municipality, but they’re generated by those traveling through the municipality as well, the individuals who work in the municipality. And it always isn’t going to work out perfectly.”

Points made about Prop P: more police, higher police pay, better police equipment in #STL County and munis. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/ujg60C2kBJ — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) February 8, 2017

Several municipalities, from Creve Coeur to Florissant, had officials present to support Prop P.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook