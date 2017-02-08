U.S. Olympian Dawn Harper-Nelson Suspended

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Olympic hurdles gold medalist Dawn Harper-Nelson has been suspended for three months after testing positive for a banned substance.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction Tuesday.
USADA says the 32-year-old Harper-Nelson tested positive for the prohibited substance hydrochlorothiazide and related metabolites in an out-of-competition sample. She told USADA it was caused by blood pressure medication prescribed by a physician to treat hypertension.
In a statement posted on her Twitter account, the East St. Louis native said she has learned “a valuable lesson and hope my mistake will serve as a reminder to all athletes to be diligent in thoroughly checking any and all prescribed medications.”
Her period of ineligibility started Dec. 1.
Harper-Nelson captured gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2008 Beijing Games. She earned silver four years later in London.
