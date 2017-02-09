Blues Top Maple Leafs In OT, 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored 20 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues kept rolling under new coach Mike Yeo, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night.

Tarasenko snapped his 26th goal of the season past Frederik Andersen to lift St. Louis to 4-1-0 since Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock as coach last week. Patrik Berglund also scored, and Jake Allen stopped 31 shots.

Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto, and Andersen made 38 saves.

St. Louis also beat Toronto last week, 5-1 in Missouri.

The Blues outshot Toronto 17-4 over the first 20 minutes, grabbing the first goal from Berglund. The 6-foot-5 Swedish center pounced on a blocked shot in the high slot and whipped a shot under Andersen’s glove.

The Leafs finally got one past Allen with 1:04 left in the second. Nazem Kadri drove down the right side and fired a shot at Allen, the rebound trickling off William Nylander toward the weak-side to Rielly.

It was only the second goal of the season for Rielly and the first since Nov. 11.

NOTES: Toronto had a scary moment early in the third when Mitch Marner, leading the Leafs and all NHL rookies in scoring, blocked Jay Bouwmeester’s shot with his right hand. Marner winced in pain, but remained on for the remainder of his shift and the game. Marner nearly scored a few shifts later when he got some space in tight on Allen, the puck just bouncing over his stick as he attempted to get a shot off. … The Leafs are in midst of a heavy home schedule, with six of the next eight at Air Canada Centre. … St. Louis center Paul Stastny left in with a lower-body injury. He played one shift in the second period before departing.

