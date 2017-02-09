BREAKING: Flight Diverted to Lambert for Security Check

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Passengers on an American Airlines flight were unloaded on the tarmac at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport when the airline requested a landing for a security check.

Lambert Airport spokesman Jeff Lea says flight No. 534 left from Columbus, Ohio, at 7:09 a.m., headed for Phoenix, Arizona.

The airline requested a security check and when the plane landed passengers were unloaded from the plane and placed on a bus.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and a police dog was seen sniffing passengers as they exited the plane.

Luggage unloaded from @AmericanAir flight and lined up on the tarmac. Passengers taken away on buses. Unexpected landing @flystl. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/gyvmay5wmD — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) February 9, 2017

We are assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft. Airport is fully operational. — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) February 9, 2017

