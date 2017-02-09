BREAKING: Flight Diverted to Lambert for Security Check

February 9, 2017 9:03 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Passengers on an American Airlines flight were unloaded on the tarmac at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport when the airline requested a landing for a security check.

Lambert Airport spokesman Jeff Lea says flight No. 534 left from Columbus, Ohio, at 7:09 a.m., headed for Phoenix, Arizona.

The airline requested a security check and when the plane landed passengers were unloaded from the plane and placed on a bus.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene and a police dog was seen sniffing passengers as they exited the plane.

KMOX’s Michael Calhoun is on the scene at Lambert.

KMOX will update this story as more information becomes available.

