‘Casket Selfies’ Prompt Funeral Homes to Ban Cell Phones

February 9, 2017 6:59 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Taking a picture of yourself next to the body of a recently departed loved one or friend is nothing new, but sharing the photo online is, and it’s a trend that funeral directors aren’t very happy about.

An association of funeral homes in Canada is considering its own social media campaign to discourage so-called ‘casket selfies’ as in poor taste. Some funeral homes are going so far as to display rules during calling hours banning the use of cell phone cameras.

Despite their efforts, people have been hiding their phones only to pop them out at the last minute to strike a pose next to the casket.

