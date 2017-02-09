‘Casket Selfies’ Prompt Funeral Homes to Ban Cell Phones

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Taking a picture of yourself next to the body of a recently departed loved one or friend is nothing new, but sharing the photo online is, and it’s a trend that funeral directors aren’t very happy about.
An association of funeral homes in Canada is considering its own social media campaign to discourage so-called ‘casket selfies’ as in poor taste. Some funeral homes are going so far as to display rules during calling hours banning the use of cell phone cameras.
Despite their efforts, people have been hiding their phones only to pop them out at the last minute to strike a pose next to the casket.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)