City Voters to Decide on Measure to Help Fund Body Cameras

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis City voters will decide on the April ballot whether to get rid of the office of Recorder of Deeds to help pay for police body cameras.

Recorder of Deeds Sharon Carpenter says backers of the idea have a hidden agenda – a city-county merger.

“There’s a belief that you have to get rid of elected officials to make it easier to become a city,” Carpenter says.

Aldermen are raising questions about whether the money saved, by eliminating the Recorder of Deeds office, would be enough to pay for and operate police body cameras.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who is running for mayor, says there’s something not right about the plan. He adds that eliminating the office of Recorder of Deeds will not cover the cost of body cameras.

“There’s no money in there to pay for body cameras and sustain it. It’s not a savings,” Alderman Joe Vaccaro says.

The Record of Deeds is an independently -elected office that handles birth and death certificates, marriage licenses and business licenses.

