Flu Cases on the Rise in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Local health officials say it’s not too late to get that flu shot as the number of influenza cases throughout the St. Louis area continues to rise.
The influenza season typically peaks between December and March, so we’re right in the midst of it, and the numbers are rapidly climbing.
The CDC reports widespread levels of the flu throughout both Missouri and Illinois. The latest reports show nearly 4,200 new influenza cases last week throughout all of Missouri, with 383 new cases in St. Louis County, 340 in St. Louis city, and 203 in St. Charles County.
The vast majority of this year’s flu cases in Missouri have been Influenza A.
Children have been affected the most statewide, but in St. Louis County, it’s people 65 and older who are getting hit hard this year.
