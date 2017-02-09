Independent Candidate Enters St. Louis Mayoral Race

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s another hat in the St. Louis Mayoral race.

St. Louis Native and investment banker, Kacey Cordes, is running as an independent. Cordes tells KMOX’s Mark Reardon that a long-term solution for solving crime will be a top priority for her.

She says fighting crime starts with investing in our city’s most challenged areas.

“People are provided, basically, with no opportunity. So, they are making decisions of last-resort and unfortunately are in a position where they can’t,” Cordes says.

Cordes says the American concept of “Pulling up your boot straps,” still has some value. However, she says if you don’t have any boots – it’s hard to pull up the straps.

When it comes to the proposal for the downtown soccer stadium, she believes that “pet projects” can’t have funding until it is understood that all 79 neighborhoods matter.

“There are people in those neighborhoods that have been waiting a very, very long time for people in power to invest in their neighborhoods,” Cordes says.

Listen to the full interview below:

