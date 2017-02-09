Judge OKs Putting Soccer Stadium Funding on April Ballot

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis judge orders the City Election Board to let city voters decide on the April ballot whether they want to use public money to build a major league soccer stadium.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Mullen is ordering the city’s election board to put on the ballot a proposal to use about $60 million in public funds to build a soccer stadium downtown. Republican Director of Elections for St. Louis, Gary Stoff, is predicting keen voter interest.
“We think it would attract a lot of interest, only because I expect that there are proponents and opponents,” Stoff says. “This is the chance for the voters to get involved and express their views.”
St. Louis voters will also consider a plan to raise the sales tax for Metrolink expansion.
