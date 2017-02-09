Man Accused of Shooting Uncle, Burning His Body

February 9, 2017 8:22 AM
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A typical conflict between a man yelling at a kid to get off his lawn, turned into a murder investigation in St. Charles.

Nicholas Preli, 25, was driving his all-terrain vehicle and making ruts in his uncle’s driveway last Saturday, court documents state. Then, when 59-year-old Paul Fischer made his distain of Preli’s actions know, the nephew allegedly shot his uncle and burned the body in a field.

Charges were filed Wednesday, and Preli is jailed on $500,000 bond.

Fischer’s remains were found Monday afternoon in a field in northern St. Charles County. The remains were found by a County Police officer, in a field off North Highway 94, near Blase Station Road.

The officer was was investigating a call for a fire.

