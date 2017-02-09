New Japanese Device Helps Battle Body Odor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You stink! People are just too polite to tell you.
If that’s your fear you might be interested in a new device marketed out of Japan called the ‘KunKun’, or ‘SniffSniff’ in Japanese. It’s a pocket-sized gizmo designed to detect three different kinds of odors, including the types you might find in a sweaty locker room or a greasy fast food restaurant.
Its developers say many people are quick to detect body odor in other people but are oblivious to their own. The KunKun will help its users evaluate their own body odor by detecting chemicals like ammonia and isovaleric acid that can cause a foul smell, and it may even help detect bad breath.
The KunKun is set to be released this summer for a modest projected price of several hundred dollars.
