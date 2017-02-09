Overnight America Interviews: February 9th, 2017 – Melody Chiu, Jake Wengroff

February 9, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: Jon Grayson, Overnight America

Everyone wants to be naked and famous… …or not. But we are often curious how they are doing. This is why we sit down with Melody Chiu each week to talk about the latest issue of People Magazine. This week Melody talks about This Is Us and more.

 

Have you ever wondered if the car you bought is compatible with your phone or if you should upgrade your computer now or wait?  We know that technology often can be confusing for folks.  This is why we bring in Tech reporter Jake Wengroff to help you decipher all the gadgets and gizmos on the market. This week Jake talks about video game Rock Band, Snap, and more.

