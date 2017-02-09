Pizza Chains Roll Out Month-Long Deals on ‘National Pizza Day’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Be your office or family savior today and take advantage of these National Pizza Day deals.

February 9, for some unknown reason, is National Pizza day and pizza joints all across the US are giving you plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Check out the National Pizza Day promotions here:

Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s – Celebrate with these pizza offers:

* One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

* Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.

* Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.

* XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.

Marco’s – Save on pizza with the following Offers:

* $3 off orders over $15.

* $5 off orders over $20.

Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:

* 50% off regular price pizzas.

* $40% off all online orders.

* XL 3 Topping Pizza $10.

Papa Murphy’s – Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy’s and you are sure to be satisfied.

* Online Only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31

* All Meat Large Pizza $9

* Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31

* Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8. Available February 6-14.

Pilot Flying J – Snatch a free slice of pizza.

Pizza Hut – As an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30% off your carryout or delivery order.

