Senate Bill Could Help Combat ‘Doctor Shopping’ in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri could be the next and final state to join the national Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.
Senate Bill 314, also known as the “Narcotics Control Act,” would make Missouri the final state to join the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.
St. Louis County and Jackson County already participate in a program, but Aaron Baker of Safe and Strong Missouri says now is the time to include the entire state.
“With Missouri being the last one, we’re at a risk to become No. 1 in opioid addictions, similar to where we were No. 1 in methamphetamines not that long ago,” he said.
The program uses an electronic database to track the number of opioid prescriptions a patient gets to prevent “doctor shopping.”
“It’s only getting worse if we don’t do something to allow our doctors and our pharmacies to see if folks are doctor shopping and getting overly prescribed or getting too many prescriptions for opioids, and this is a solution for that,” Baker says.
