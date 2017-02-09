SLU Basketball Loses, Drunk Bus Driver Leaves Team Stranded

OLEAN, N.Y. (KMOX/AP) – The Saint Louis University men’s basketball team lost a game and then its bus while playing in New York.

The Billikens walked out of the arena in St. Bonaventure Wednesday night following the team’s 70-55 loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was nowhere to be found, said New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan.

The 56-year-old unidentified female bus driver had taken off.

“She was driving while intoxicated,” O’Callaghan said.

While authorities searched for the bus, the players sat in the arena. The team posted pictures on Twitter of players talking on their cellphones, playing cards and napping.

Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/Au9LwpofO1 — SLU Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) February 9, 2017

And senior guard Mike Crawford was still dishing out assists after the game. He apparently suggested that authorities use the ‘track my iPhone feature’ on a Apple device that was still on the stolen bus.

Thank god for find my iPhone — Mike Crawford (@LikeMike32) February 9, 2017

Mike Crawford graduates early, gets masters is headed to law school and he caps it by suggesting to use on board iPad to track rogue bussy. — Bob Ramsey (@RammerSTL) February 9, 2017

The location of the bus was tracked through coach Travis Ford's iPad, which he had left onboard. — stu durando (@studurando) February 9, 2017

State police said the bus was eventually stopped in Randolph, New York, about 40 miles from the arena and the team.

“I’m not sure where their destination was after that. But yeah, it definitely wasn’t Randolph,” O’Callaghan said.

The driver was arrested and is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Billiken’s radio play-by-play broadcaster, Bob Ramsey:

New York staties grabbed our rogue bussy after highway chase.

Going to crime scene to get our s@&t! — Bob Ramsey (@RammerSTL) February 9, 2017

As for the team, it later posted an update on Twitter thanking the St. Bonaventure staff for helping out.

“Our bus has been located,” the team wrote.

It was not immediately clear why the driver took off. State police said the investigation was ongoing.

Wawrow reported from Buffalo.



