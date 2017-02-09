St. Louis Jury to Hear Another Baby Powder Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis jury hears opening arguments in what could be another multi-million dollar lawsuit against consumer products giant Johnson and Johnson.
A Tennessee woman, 56-year-old Nora Daniels, will testify she used Johnson and Johnson talcum powder for 35 years before she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her attorneys claim Johnson and Johnson knew talcum powder was a “possible carcinogen,” but did nothing to warn consumers.
Attorneys for the company argue that there’s no scientific link between talcum powder and cancer. Three similar jury trials here last year resulted in a total of about $200 million in damage awards against Johnson and Johnson.
The cases remain on appeal.
