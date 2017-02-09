Suspect at Large After Bank Robbery in O’Fallon, Illinois

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOX) – Police in O’Fallon need your help tracking down an armed bank robbery suspect.

Authorities say a man entered the US Bank at 400 S. Lincoln Ave. just after 1 p.m. Thursday and flourished a hand gun. The suspect demanded money from bank clerks and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is still at large and police consider him armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old, 6’ tall, and approximately 250 lbs. He was wearing a dark jacket, ball cap and blue jeans. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark colored, mid-size SUV similar to a Dodge Durango.

(Courtesy of the O'Fallon Illinois Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, ext 0.

