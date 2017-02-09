Two Suspects Sought in Robbery of Subway Restaurant

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Subway restaurant Tuesday in the 11000 block of Larimore Road.
Police say the two entered the restaurant and demanded cash. One of the suspects displayed a firearm. Both fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured in the incident. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)