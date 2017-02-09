Voters May Soon Decide on Tax Increase for Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Voters could soon be deciding on a sales tax increase to support the Saint Louis Zoo.
If the bill passes, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County and Franklin County would be authorized to put that sales tax in front of voters.
The tax would be one-eighth of a cent or less. It would go towards supporting the Saint Louis Zoo’s infrastructure along with animal conservation needs.
This sales tax would not replace the current property tax collected from St. Louis City and St. Louis County – which accounts for one-third of the zoo’s revenue.
The bill is currently in the Missouri State Senate.
