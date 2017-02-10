Accused Killer Trenton Forster Could Be Up for the Death Penalty

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Justice can be slow. St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch says in the case of Trenton Forster, who is charged with killing police officer Blake Snyder, there’s still work to be done before a trial date can be set, including deciding whether or not this will be a death penalty case.

“We will start working, we’re gathering all the information, the reports are completed, we’ll provide ultimately that information to the defense. Everything we have, they will get,” he says.

This week, Forster was arraigned and last week additional charges were added against him for shooting a second officer. McCulloch says a decision on the death penalty could come in the next month.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into it at that point. We’re still considering all the evidence and making determinations into whether this is a death penalty case. That determination will probably be made in the next month or so,” he says.

McCulloch was asked if this case is personal, since his father was a police officer killed on the job.

“It hits a lot closer to home than most others, but it is something that, when we look at the police, that if someone’s going to kill a police officer, an armed trained police offer, than that’s a dangerous person.”

McCulloch says there probably won’t be a trial date until this time next year. That’s a long time for Snyder’s widow, Elizabeth Snyder, to wait.

“It’s incredibly tough, you know, it’s a reminder everyday of what happened and what we’re having to go through and I just look forward to it being over with, which it might take awhile, but I look forward to it being done,” she says.

