Blues Chairman Remembers Late Red Wings Owner

February 10, 2017 11:06 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings, Mike Ilitch, NHL, St. Louis Blues, Tom Stillman

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers died Friday at age 87.

The family of Little Caesars pizza magnate Mike Ilitch confirms Ilitch died in a Michigan hospital, but provided no other details.

Ilitch took over ownership of the Red Wings in 1982.

St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman issued the following statement:

“The Blues organization would like to extend our condolences to the Ilitch family, including Mike’s wife Marian, their seven children, many grandchildren and extended family. Mr. Ilitch was a passionate leader, not only for the Red Wings and the city of Detroit, but also the National Hockey League. His tireless work made a positive and lasting impact in sports, business and in his community.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia