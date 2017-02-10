Blues Chairman Remembers Late Red Wings Owner

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The owner of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers died Friday at age 87.
The family of Little Caesars pizza magnate Mike Ilitch confirms Ilitch died in a Michigan hospital, but provided no other details.
Ilitch took over ownership of the Red Wings in 1982.
St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman issued the following statement:
“The Blues organization would like to extend our condolences to the Ilitch family, including Mike’s wife Marian, their seven children, many grandchildren and extended family. Mr. Ilitch was a passionate leader, not only for the Red Wings and the city of Detroit, but also the National Hockey League. His tireless work made a positive and lasting impact in sports, business and in his community.”
