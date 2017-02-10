Granite City Launches Improvement Plan Program

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOX) – A Metro-East steel town is working to reshape itself for the future.
More than 100 Granite Citians gathered Friday for the “Grow Granite Network” program kickoff.
City economic development director James Amos says 12 small groups are working with Purdue University’s well-known Agile Strategy Lab on community improvement and economic development ideas, “Granite City is the second-largest community in southern Illinois below Springfield – trailing only Belleville – and we have a lot of people here who really love our town and want to make a big difference together.”
There are six planks to Granite City’s economic development strategic action plan from which the groups can choose: 1) Business Growth & Development 2) Housing, Neighborhood & Community Improvement 3) Education & Workforce 4) Entrepreneurship, innovation & Creative Arts 5) City Pride 6)Sustainability.
“These teams are working in a way that gives them freedom to adjust as much as they need, while pulling from that document, ” Amos tells KMOX News.
He says there is still time to volunteer to be part of Grow Granite. Send an e-mail to growgranite@granitecity.illinois.gov and pick a topic to be assigned to a work group.
