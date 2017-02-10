Happy Friday! Uber Delivering APA Puppies for Visits Today

February 10, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: APA, Uber, Uber Puppies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s Friday! The weekend is almost here! Need another reason to celebrate? The Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) has teamed up with Uber to bring you Uber Puppies from noon until 3 p.m. today!

Open your Uber app this afternoon and request #UberPuppies to come visit you at work. A 15-minute “snuggle session” is $30.

The adoptable puppies will only be visiting places of work.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia