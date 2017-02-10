Happy Friday! Uber Delivering APA Puppies for Visits Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s Friday! The weekend is almost here! Need another reason to celebrate? The Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) has teamed up with Uber to bring you Uber Puppies from noon until 3 p.m. today!
Open your Uber app this afternoon and request #UberPuppies to come visit you at work. A 15-minute “snuggle session” is $30.
The adoptable puppies will only be visiting places of work.
